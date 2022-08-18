Parents warned after girl, 6, abducted and sexually assaulted
Parents have been warned to be "extra vigilant with their children" after a six-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester, with police appealing for help to find a man seen on CCTV images.
Officers believe the girl, who they previously said was seven, was abducted by a man in Warne Avenue, Droylsden at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
The child was led down a path towards a football field and assaulted.
She then found her own way to a park.
The girl was reunited with her family a short time later, police said, and was receiving support from specialist officers.
Speaking at a special press conference, Det Supt Richard Hunt said the offender had "obviously grabbed a child and, what I would say to members of the public, is that they need to be extra vigilant".
"A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we've got her back.
'Hanging around'
"Parents need to consider the circumstances of what I have mentioned and I would suggest they need to be extra vigilant with their children whilst we progress this as quickly as possible."
He said the offender appeared to "have been hanging around the area prior to the offence and, afterwards, he made his way through the paths and streets of the Snipe Estate possibly in the direction of Openshaw".
Det Supt Hunt said CCTV footage had already been released by officers of a man they would like to speak with: "You will have seen footage in the press and if you haven't, can I please ask you to look at these images to try and identify the person, who we are keen to speak to."
He urged members of the public to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage for video that might assist the investigation, and asked them not to speculate on social media.
A 35-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further investigation.
