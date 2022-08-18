Benjamin Mendy boasted of sex with 10,000 women, jury told
- Published
A woman who said she was raped by footballer Benjamin Mendy has told a court he boasted about having had sex with 10,000 women after attacking her.
Mr Mendy, 28, has denied eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.
The woman told Chester Crown Court the attack had lasted about 15 minutes but "felt like the longest day of my life".
She added the "hardest thing that makes me upset is how many times I said no".
The jury was told the woman was invited back to the Manchester City player's home for a party with her three friends in October 2018, after they met at a bar in Alderley Edge.
She said the French international, of Prestbury, Cheshire, took her phone and found private messages on her Snapchat account, before going upstairs.
She told the court she followed him, asking for her phone back, but he went through a double door, which she said had a secure lock like a hotel bedroom.
The jury was told the footballer asked her to undress, stating that he just wanted to see her body.
She said she had felt that was "the lesser of two evils" and that she had been scared because she did not know what he could do.
She said he threw her phone on the bed and when she reached for it, he began forcing himself on her.
The jury was told she repeatedly said she did not want to have sex with him.
She said the attack had lasted about 15 minutes, but "felt like the longest day of my life", adding that the "hardest thing that makes me upset is how many times I said no".
She said after the attack, Mr Mendy boasted about having had sex with 10,000 women and told her not to tell anyone about what had happened.
Mr Mendy, who denies all of the charges against him, is on trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, has denied eight counts of rape and four of sexual assault.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk