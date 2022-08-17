Greater Manchester Police hunt man who 'snatched girl, 7, from street'
- Published
A man suspected of abducting a seven-year-old girl from a street before taking her into woods is wanted by police.
The child was snatched from Warne Road in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, and taken to woodland near a former railway track at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police said she was later reunited with her family.
Officers have released images of the man they are searching for. Anyone with information should contact the force.
There was a large police presence in the area while inquiries continued.