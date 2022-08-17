Benjamin Mendy told accuser 'I'm going to kidnap you', jury hears
A woman who accused Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy of attempted rape said she thought he was joking when he told her "I'm going to kidnap you", a jury heard.
Mr Mendy, 28, is accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.
Chester Crown Court heard the woman, then aged 29, describe "trying to push him off" while he "kept pulling me down" in the alleged attack in 2018.
Mr Mendy denies all charges.
In a video of a police interview played to the jury, the woman said she first met Mr Mendy in a club in Barcelona in October 2017.
She liked one of his friends, part of his "entourage", but Mr Mendy took a liking to her, she told the officer.
The witness said she had "sporadic contact" with the player's friend over the next year before he invited her to stay in what she thought was Manchester, but turned out to be the footballer's rural Cheshire home, on 24 October 2018.
They went out to a restaurant in Manchester and were joined by two girls and went to two nightclubs where they all enjoyed some drinking games, the court heard.
In the second nightclub she was with Mr Mendy's friend when the footballer approached her, the jury was told.
She said: "He came up to me and said, 'when he's not looking, I'm going to kidnap you'.
"I thought he was joking."
She said after that comment she "made it clear" her intentions were directed towards his friend.
They returned to Mr Mendy's house and she spent the night in a bedroom with his friend, the court heard.
The next morning she went downstairs to look for a phone charger and Mr Mendy was sat on a settee.
"When he saw me, he said 'come back here'," the woman said.
She said she declined Mr Mendy's offer to go to his bedroom to get a phone charger but he began "teasing" her over the charger.
She returned to the bedroom she was staying in, closed the door and got in the shower.
While there, "in the corner of my eye", she saw Mr Mendy enter the room.
She added: "He walked in and out of shock, I said 'you need to leave.'
"I saw him hold himself in his private area."
The woman said she managed to wrap a towel around herself and grab some underwear but Mr Mendy snatched it off her.
"He just did not want me to have clothes. He kept obstructing me. I kept pushing him away, he kept grabbing me back."
The woman continued: "He sat on the bed and put me on top of him.
"I just kept trying to push him off. He kept pulling me down. We fell... that's when he took off his boxers."
She added she pushed him away as much as she could.
"I just kept thinking 'where are his friends? Why are they not here? Should I scream? What am I going to do?'
"I pretty much landed myself in that situation because I shouldn't have gone up there [to Manchester]."
She told the police officer she could not remember how the incident ended but she packed her clothes, got dressed and left through the front door of the house to call for a taxi.
Earlier, Timothy Cray QC, prosecuting, read some agreed facts, which are not in contention between defence and prosecution, based on notes made by the woman's GP.
He said she had a telephone consultation in August 2021 and said she was feeling "low and anxious" because something had been made public, but did not want to discuss it further.
The next day, in a face-to-face appointment, she said she had not had sexual intercourse since 2018 when she was sexually assaulted and that this was related to the current news stories about Mr Mendy.
She said she wanted a doctor's note for time off and was worried the matter would be discussed in her place of work.
Her GP suggested she speak to police, but the woman said she did not want to at that time.
The court then heard that on 13 January, she attended Walworth Police Station in London to make a report.
The jury was told she was wearing a face mask and had her hood up and was reluctant to give any personal details because she was "worried about media interest".
Officers persuaded her to make a formal complaint and she told them about the alleged attack, naming Mr Mendy as the person responsible.
Mr Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is on trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
Both Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie deny all the charges against them.
The trial continues.
