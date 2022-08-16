Manchester Attack: Over 10,000 trained in first aid after campaign
- Published
Over 10,000 people have taken first aid training as part of a campaign championed by the mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena attack.
Figen Murray, the mother of 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who died in the bombing, said it was "humbling and heart-warming" so many people had taken part.
The scheme was launched on the fifth anniversary of the attack in May.
The campaign offers free training on how to do CPR as well as how to help with choking and severe bleeds.
Ms Murray, who was made an OBE for her work, said: "It is incredible that this campaign has reached 10,000 people. We'd like it to reach the 21,000 mark.
"That ironically equates to the number of people the Manchester Arena can hold. It is incredibly humbling and heart-warming that the people of Manchester are engaging so well with this training."
Three Ways to Save a Life was set up by St John Ambulance and BBC Radio Manchester after a public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack heard more people should be trained in life-saving skills.
Volunteers are showing people how to use a defibrillator and how to do CPR👇— BBC Radio Manchester (@BBCRadioManc) May 25, 2022
It’s all part of our Three Ways to Save a Life campaign with @stjohnambulance @SJASaveALife 🚑
Listen on @bbcsounds
📻 https://t.co/KS0e8NA0g4 #BBCSaveALife pic.twitter.com/G2NRwXySNb
The radio station's editor Kate Squire said she was "delighted people in Greater Manchester have got right behind our campaign".
"It doesn't surprise me at all as we all want to make sure we are prepared for whatever comes our way in the future, and never have the horror of the Manchester Arena attacks again," she said.
St John's Medical Director, Dr Lynn Thomas, said reaching the milestone was "amazing".
"The commitment from people in Greater Manchester to learning the techniques our volunteers are demonstrating is incredible and humbling and I would like to thank everyone who has set time aside to equip themselves with lifesaving first aid skills," she said.
The scheme will run until Christmas and group training can be requested by emailing savealife@sja.org.uk, or listen for details of public sessions on BBC Radio Manchester.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk