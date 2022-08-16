Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty
A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in open water.
The body was recovered from the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge in Tameside on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said it received reports that someone had got into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST.
A spokesman said the body was located in the water later that evening and was recovered overnight. Formal identification has taken place.
There were no suspicious circumstances, the force added.
Det Insp Steven Horton said: "Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances."
He added: "We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds."
