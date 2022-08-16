Tameside: Police warning after teenage girl's drowning death
Police have issued a warning about swimming in open water after a teenage girl drowned in Tameside.
The girl's body was recovered from the water near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge in Tameside on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said it received reports that a someone had got into difficulty in the water at about 18;30 BST.
A spokesman said a body was located in the water later that evening and was recovered overnight.
Formal identification has taken place and officers are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances.
Det Insp Steven Horton, of Tameside CID, said: "Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.
"We are doing all we can to support the girl's family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.
"We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.
"We all want to enjoy the warm weather; please make sure you do so in a safe way. Think of your family; look out for your friends."
