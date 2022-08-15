Rochdale care home faces closure after failing improve
A care home where residents are at "risk of pain and neglect" could be shut down after failing to make enough improvement since being placed in special measures last year.
Stamford House, in Rochdale, is still "inadequate" in infection control, pain management and nutrition, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Inspectors said residents "were not always treated well and with dignity".
The manager was said to be unaware of issues until officials raised concerns.
The home in Stamford Street - which cares for up to 23 people aged over 65 - has now been in special measures for nine months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In May inspectors found it was adequately staffed and there had been "significant improvements" to training since the last inspection.
But they also noted "the provider had failed to ensure staff provided people with individualised care which met their needs. This placed people at risk of harm".
"People were not always given their pain relief medicines when they were prescribed," the report said.
There were also some concerns about the food being provided leading to a referral being made to the environmental health team including out-of-date food in the kitchen.
Some improvements had been made to the condition of the home, but inspectors noted "further concerns" at this inspection, meaning regulations were still being breached.
Responding to the report operations director Joseph Sabapathy said the "comfort and safety of the service users" was of "paramount" importance to the home.
He added: "The home is closely working with the local authority and other professionals towards ensuring that the care provided to the service users in the home are meeting the need and beyond."
The report did note residents and their families said the staff were "brilliant" and "great".
