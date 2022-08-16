Benjamin Mendy: Footballer tried to rape woman after shower, jury told
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy attempted to rape a woman after she got out of a shower in his isolated mansion, a court has heard.
The 28-year-old is accused of eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.
Some women have said they had their phones taken away, while others described attacks in locked rooms.
The woman came forward after Mr Mendy was charged with various offences in 2021, Chester Crown Court heard.
Mr Mendy, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, is on trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 41.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.
Timothy Cray QC told the court Mr Mendy tried to rape a woman, now aged 29, after she showered in his home in rural Cheshire in October 2018.
Mr Cray said she went to police in January this year after the £52m Premier League star's name "really hit the press".
The court previously heard how offences against seven young women are alleged to have taken place at Mr Mendy's home between October 2018 and August 2021.
The footballer, of Prestbury, Cheshire, was described as a "predator" who "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game".
He was said to have raped three women in one night following a pool party and a trip to Manchester's China White nightclub, the jury heard.
The trial was adjourned earlier due to technical issues with TV sound.
Jurors were about to hear a video-recorded police interview with the 29-year-old woman but the rest of the court could not hear the evidence properly.
Judge Steven Everett told the jury proceedings would resume on Wednesday.
Both Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie deny all the charges against them.