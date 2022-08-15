Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being found seriously injured following reports of a shooting in Manchester, police have said.
The man, who was aged between 18 and 25, was found in Claremont Road, Moss Side, in the early hours of Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, the force added.
A cordon is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area.
Det Supt Jude Holmes said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this extremely difficult time in what is a devastating incident.
"Whilst the investigation is ongoing and at its early stages, we're working extremely hard to understand the full circumstances.
"Our response has included increased patrols in the immediate area to keep the community safe, whilst a lot of work has been undertaken overnight and will continue today.
"Any details that may help us is asked to get in touch, as we know there were a number of potential witnesses to this serious incident."
