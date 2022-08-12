Mossley murder inquiry: Two more held over man's death
Two more people have been arrested after a man was found dead at his home.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester.
Three people have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Thursday have been released on bail.
Greater Manchester Police said 11 arrests had been made so far as part of the investigation.
