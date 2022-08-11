Stretford man who stabbed his brother to death in row jailed
- Published
A man who stabbed his brother to death in a family row has been jailed.
Emile Anderson, 50, died in hospital after being attacked with a kitchen knife at his family's home in Davyhulme Road, Stretford, on 16 April 2021.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his brother Gilvy, who lived with him, had stabbed him as a result of rising "tensions" between the siblings.
The 60-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter at Preston Crown Court and jailed for 15 years.
A GMP spokesman said Emile lived with Gilvy, his mother and another brother, and there had been "tension in the house" between the pair for some time before the attack.
He said Anderson was found in the garden of the house after the stabbing and told the arresting officers: "I attacked him because he attacked me."
He later admitted in a police interview to stabbing Emile with a small kitchen knife.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Neil Higginson said it was "a devastating and traumatic incident for the family and was a result of tensions between the two brothers".
He added the trial, which saw Anderson cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter, had "no doubt caused distress and upset to the family who have had to listen to the details".