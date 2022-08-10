Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear
- Published
A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced.
Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July.
However, the force said officers "noticed a large bear breathing" and found the 18-year-old "hidden inside".
He was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution by Manchester magistrates on 5 August.
A force spokesman said Dobson was "sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day".
"When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside," he said.
He said Doson was now "stuffed behind bars" after being convicted of car theft, driving while disqualified and driving off without paying for petrol.
"Hopefully, he has a bearable time inside," he added.