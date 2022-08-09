Arriva North West strike making life very tricky, bus driver says
A bus driver on strike over pay says it has become "very tricky" for him and his colleagues to deal with the financial impact of the industrial action, which is now in a third week.
The Arriva North West (ANW) driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had used up his overdraft and started to borrow money from family to survive.
He said it was now "about managing and hoping we're able to get through this".
Talks between ANW and unions have twice broken down as they try to find a deal.
The bus company has previously said its offer would make its drivers the highest paid in the region.
However, the unions Unite and GMB said the deal was not being given at the same rate to all its members.
'Pitiful pay offers'
The driver told BBC North West Tonight the 8.5% rise on offer was "well below aspirations".
"Inflation has gone up... and is set to rise, and the company hasn't increased at all up to anything near that level," he said.
He said dealing with the impact of the strike action had become "very tricky".
"I'm having to dip into my overdraft, which I reached the limit on a week and a half ago," he said.
"Fortunately, I was able to lend some money off family, but it's very tough."
He said he was facing increases in his rent and utility bills, but added that as a "unionised workforce", he and his colleagues could not afford "to sit back and allow pitiful pay offers to pass".
He added that while drivers had access to union hardship funds, some had looked at releasing equity from their homes and taken on loans to make ends meet.
ANW cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester when industrial action began on 20 July.
An Arriva representative said drivers have received pay awards every year and added that its costs have continued to increase, which creates more challenges to ensure services remain sustainable.
The company has previously said it was doing all it could to find a resolution.
However, a Unite spokesman said talks had broken down because ANW "failed to make an offer which met members' expectations".