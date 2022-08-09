Stockport bus services could be cut if rescue plan fails
Bus services in Stockport could be "devastated" if emergency government funding is pulled, a borough transport chief has warned.
The cash helped to keep services going during the pandemic as plummeting passenger numbers put them at risk.
But that funding is set to be pulled from October and operators plan to axe services or run them less often.
Councillor David Meller fears cuts could jeopardise the future of Greater Manchester's bus network.
In Stockport, nine services are earmarked to end, while a further five would operate at a reduced frequency.
However, local leaders have a plan to save the routes and maintain service levels, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is currently working on retendering contracts.
But Stockport councillor - and Greater Manchester Transport Committee (GMTC) member - Mr Meller said the rescue package is entirely dependent on successfully retendering the contracts, leaving vital bus services in the borough "under serious threat".
He said losing the services would be "devastating".
A report to the transport committee said rising costs, including fuel and driver wages, have "further undermined the viability of the network and continues to do so".
Mr Meller added: "By not supporting bus routes fully and effectively asking operators to 'pick and choose' the routes they can operate for profit, it not only makes a mockery of this government's plans to boost buses nationally but, during this cost of living crisis, means people will be forced into cars many are struggling to fill with petrol."
Councillor Andrew Western, chair of the GMTC, acknowledged there was "still a lot of uncertainty", but insisted leaders "will continue to work closely with operators and other partners to ensure we have a stable network to build from".
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has approved plans for Greater Manchester to become the first area outside London to have a regulated bus system, bringing the system back under public control.
He said: "The proposed withdrawal and reduction of dozens of bus services - that will be relied upon by our residents to access jobs and key services - is not in keeping with our vision and why we will intervene to save them and ensure our communities are not cut off.
"However, government need to recognise the ongoing impact of the pandemic as we will not be able to sustain these services forever without financial support."
