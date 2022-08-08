Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use.
The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday.
It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester Blood Bikes with only three bikes to cover the whole region.
The charity's Steve Durden said he was "shocked" it had happened.
He told BBC North West Tonight: "To take the bike when it's actually on call as well, doing its job, which is basically to transport products on behalf of the NHS, which can save lives.
"It has cost a charity money. It doesn't receive any funding whatsoever."
The bike was found in playing fields at St Elisabeth's CE Primary School in Reddish with the help of a tracking device at about 11:00.
The BBC has approached Greater Manchester Police for a comment.