Man charged after van driven into group of people in Westhoughton

Market Street in WesthoughtonGoogle
No-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Market Street, police said

A man has been charged after a van was driven into a group of people.

Greater Manchester Police said no-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Market Street, Westhoughton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

Officers believe the incident was "domestic-related" following a row involving various people.

The 27-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol and three counts of section 18 assault.

