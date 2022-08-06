Van driven into people in domestic row, police say
A man has been arrested after a van was driven into a number of people, police have said.
No one was seriously hurt in the incident on Market Street, Westhoughton, at about 01:30 BST, the Greater Manchester force reported.
Officers believe the incident was "domestic-related" and that the suspect had been involved in a row with the people involved.
The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of attempted murder.
Det Insp Stuart Woodhead said: "Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during this incident but the outcome could have been very different, hence why we have arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
