Officer charged with dangerous driving after boy seriously hurt
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash that left a teenage boy with a "life-changing injury".
He was struck by a police vehicle in December 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Sarah De Meulemeester, 25, based at Cheadle Heath police station, is due to appear before magistrates on Friday.
She will also face gross misconduct proceedings, the IOPC said.
The IOPC has not disclosed any further details about the incident and did not confirm the location of the crash.
A second officer who was also under investigation will face no criminal charges.
The BBC has contacted GMP for a response.
