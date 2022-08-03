Bolton fishing lakes planned on site of former pig farm
A new fishing attraction could be made on the site of a former pig farm with the creation of five man-made lakes.
The plans have been submitted for land at Umberton Farm in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
If approved, the coarse fishery would include four lakes for fishing and a fifth for the stocking of fish.
Darren Mills, who submitted the application said creating the facility would help to "satisfy the demand" for angling in the area.
"I'm a member of the Westhoughton Conservative Fishing Club and the waiting list and levels of demand for match day fishing in the region are at a level where the anglers' club are having to book matches far in advance," he wrote in the application.
Umberton Farm, which is green belt land, had previously been used as a pig farm but farming ended on site in 2014, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposals include up to 160 fishing spots with plans to open throughout the year.
However, the application outlined how opening days would depend on popularity.
Mr Mills added: "The land is the ideal environment to create a new venue for this type of facility, in order to satisfy the demand for this use across the region."