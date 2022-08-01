Manchester Metrolink pilot allows pet dogs on trams
Pet dogs are being allowed on board trams in Manchester for the first time as part of a three-month pilot.
Pooches can travel on Metrolink services but owners must follow rules on safety and cleanliness, Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) said.
The move follows a manifesto pledge by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to make public transport "as accessible as possible".
Two dogs are allowed per person and owners are liable for their behaviour.
TFGM added that owners must keep dogs off the tram seats and clean up any mess the animals make.
"While passengers with dogs will be very welcome on Metrolink, please respect other passengers and our staff by keeping your dog under control," Danny Vaughan, Head of Metrolink, said.
The trial will run from 1 August to 31 October and everyone who uses the network during that time is being asked to take part in a survey - the results of which will help to make the decision on whether the move will become permanent.