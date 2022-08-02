Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
- Published
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation.
Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault in June.
Parkinson, 55 and from Bolton, must pay £250 compensation to the boy's family.
Liverpool Magistrates' Court also issued two restraining orders.
The assault occurred after Parkinson came across a number of children playing in the street, throwing water at each other.
Parkinson's trial heard he "took umbrage" with one boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, after a small amount of water landed on him.
'Playing innocently'
While being told off, the boy stumbled over a rock and fell into Parkinson, who believed it had been a "deliberate headbutt".
Prosecutors also said Parkinson responded by grabbing the boy and placing his arm around the youngster's neck and torso.
The 55-year-old then lifted him up and carried him to his parents' house, which was witnessed by others including a number of children.
Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, senior crown prosecutor, said Parkinson "took umbrage at young children playing innocently in the street and targeted a child".
Parkinson, who had served for 30 years with Greater Manchester Police, is currently suspended from the force.
In addition to being ordered to pay compensation, he must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work and pay a £90 victim surcharge and £900 in costs.