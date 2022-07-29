Trafford cycle path on disused rail route considered
A plan for a cycle route on disused rail tracks, which would separate cyclists from a crash hotspot, is being considered.
About 210 serious accidents occurred on the A56 in Trafford, Greater Manchester between 2016 and 2021.
Petitioner Geoff Densham, who pitched the idea, said it would "reduce intimidation and conflict".
Trafford Council Leader Andrew Western said the route was "untapped potential" but expressed some safety concerns.
He said he was concerned about the security of people using the proposed track, along with entry and exit points, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
'Decent infrastructure'
The proposed 4.6km path would run on a Bridgewater Canal tow path along the tramline between the Trafford Bar stop and Britannia Road in Sale.
More than 630 people signed a petition in favour of Mr Densham's proposal.
Mr Densham, who has worked on transport systems including the construction of the Bury-Altrincham tramline, acknowledged that "security, particularly late at night, is an issue".
"But you can use the Metrolink line and the canal as natural barriers to improve security."
He added that the benefit of the proposed path was that it was a straight route.
The proposal drew cross-party support at a council meeting, with Conservative Councillor Linda Blackburn saying the current cycleway on the A56, implemented during the first lockdown, had "not been popular".
She said the planned route would be "safer for cyclists and it would also be better for motorists, because there's been a lot of congestion on the A56 particularly because of the narrowing of the main road at certain points".
Green Party councillor Michael Whelton said the petition demonstrated that "people in Trafford are desperate for decent cycling infrastructure".
However he added the council needed to back easily accessible schemes where all cyclists felt safe.
"The canal path doesn't provide this and there must be questions about whether another scenic but isolated scheme will either," he said.