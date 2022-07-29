Wigan raids: Police arrest 56 people and seize guns
- Published
Fifty-six people have been arrested and guns were seized in a crackdown on "crimes which matter most" to people in Wigan, police said.
More than £18,000 of suspected criminal cash was also discovered in the raids along with stolen property.
The arrests included sex and drugs offences, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
More than 300 people have been arrested as part of Operation Avro, which began in October.
Ch Supt Emily Higham said: "This is all about making those who live and work in our communities feel safer."
She said the 56 suspects were "arrested on suspicion of various crimes including, but by no means limited to, sex and drugs offences".
GMP said "Operation Avro utilises specialist resources from across the force to fight, prevent and reduce the crimes which matter most to our communities."