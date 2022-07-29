Stockport fan gets Sam Minihan name tattoo days before transfer
A Stockport County fan who had the name of his favourite player tattooed on his leg just three days before he signed for another club said he is keeping it.
Callum Taylor, 23, of Stockport, got 'Super Sammy Minihan' on his thigh during his holiday in Greece on Monday.
Three days later he was "gutted" when Sam Minihan confirmed he was leaving League Two Stockport County to join National League FC Halifax Town.
But Mr Taylor insisted the tattoo was staying as he was a "club legend".
Fans' favourite Minihan tweeted on Thursday he was leaving the club which was promoted into League Two last season after "six incredible years".
Mr Taylor, a lifelong Hatters supporter, said "wounded wasn't the word" when he heard the news.
"Everyone keeps saying 'Are you going to get rid of it?', but not a chance," he told BBC Radio Manchester.
"It's staying."
He said Minihan messaged him on social media the day he got his tattoo and told him it was "unreal" but did not mention he was off to Halifax.
"I'm guessing he already knew he was leaving," he said.
He said he wanted a second tattoo - Minihan's signature under his name - and joked the footballer should pay for it.
"I'm gutted he's leaving as he's a club legend but will always watch out for him and hope he smashes it with Halifax," he said.