Ex-champion racer, 92, completes 300th parkrun
A 92-year-old man, who has completed his 300th parkrun, has said "running is just a part of my life".
Arthur Walsham, who has run 51 marathons, was described as "phenomenal" by fellow participants.
He was given a guard of honour at Longford Park in Stretford, near Manchester.
Mr Walsham said: "I think I encourage a lot of people to keep going because they probably think if that old man can do it, so can I."
During his running career, Mr Walsham has won four world veteran championships for athletes aged over 40.
In 1971, he triumphed in the first British veterans cross-country championship.
Mr Walsham's late friend and marathon legend Ron Hill described him as a "runner's runner".
He said: "We just ran together having a chat.
"It was because of [Ron] that I started putting extra miles in by running to work and back between Manchester and Stockport."
He believes this enabled him to run 90 miles a week, which helped him complete about 150,000 miles in 20 years.
Mr Walsham completes the weekly 5km parkrun in about an hour, following a pre-run snack of banana and coffee.
But he has no intention to rest up despite his latest impressive feat.
"I do three miles about three or four times a week," he said.