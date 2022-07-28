Birmingham 2022: Mascot designer excited to see Perry in action
- Published
The designer of the Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot has said she cannot wait to see him take centre stage at the opening ceremony.
Perry the Bull was designed by 10-year-old Emma, from Greater Manchester, who won a national contest to create Birmingham's mascot.
She said he was "really cute" and she was "excited" to watch him later.
Her father Eric said Perry's design had been a result of Emma's hard work and persistence.
He told BBC Radio Manchester that his daughter's first attempt was "not very good", but the second one "turned out to be quite alright".
He added that he did not think she would "realise what she's done until she's much older and she'll see what the legacy of Perry is".
Emma said Perry's vibrant look was a way of reflecting the essence of the games.
"He's covered in colourful hexagons to represent all of us coming together in equal partnership to make the games a success," she said.
Perry, who the organisers of the games described as "strong, kind and a little bit cheeky", takes his name from the Perry Barr area in Birmingham, where the Alexander Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletics events.
He joins a pantheon of mascots, which also includes Mad Ferret from Manchester 2002 and Clyde the thistle from Glasgow 2014.
More than 1.2m tickets have been sold for the 12-day event in Birmingham, which will welcome athletes from 72 territories.
The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.