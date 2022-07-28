Manchester United banner updated to reflect changing city
- Published
A much-loved banner at the home of Manchester United has been given a new makeover to reflect the changing city.
The banner, which bears words that "Manchester is my heaven", has hung on Old Trafford's Stretford End for many years.
The wording is a quote from legendary United manager Sir Matt Busby, which he said in the 1950s.
The club said it had been updated "to reflect modern Manchester with its many 21st Century skyscrapers".
Sir Matt was United manager from 1945 to 1969 and again briefly from 1970 to 1971.
The club said the quote on the banner came from an exchange he had with former Real Madrid president Santiago Bernabeu when he was approached to manage the Spanish side.
"Bernabeu said: 'Leave Manchester for Madrid and I will give you a paradise'," a spokesman said.
"Sir Matt replied: 'My heaven is in Manchester'."
He added that the line had "become iconic among Reds, and can be seen on T-shirts, social media memes and beyond".