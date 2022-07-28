York stone thefts: Three men charged after church paving taken
Three men have been charged over a spate of thefts of valuable paving stones from outside churches.
York stone slabs "worth thousands of pounds" have been dug up in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Cheshire, police said.
The first "heritage crime" was reported by Ormskirk Parish Church in Lancashire in February.
Three men from Greater Manchester have been charged with theft offences and remanded in custody.
Cheshire Police said one of the men would be charged with two other related offences.
The force previously said "highly desirable" York stone was known for its durability and aesthetic appeal and was worth "thousands of pounds".
A police spokesman for Cheshire said the "fantastic investigation" involved forces in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Staffordshire working with Historic England.