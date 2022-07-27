Oldham mill fire: Further human remains found
Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire.
The discovery indicates a second victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, in May, Greater Manchester Police said.
Remains were first recovered by demolition workers on Saturday.
Police have been searching the remnants of the mill after the blaze which burned for four days.
No-one was believed to have been inside at the time of fire. Officers received a report of the missing people on Thursday.
'Deeply distressing'
Det Supt Lewis Hughes said an "extensive search" was being carried out to "ensure any further human remains are recovered in a way which is respectful to both the deceased and the bereaved".
He said the force was continuing to liaise with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.
"Though we've now recovered human remains to suggest that at least two people were in the mill during the fire, we remain conscious of the report we received, on Thursday that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire," he added.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone who knows how the building was being used.
Due to previous contact relating to the fire and missing people, the incident has also been referred to the force's professional standards branch for review.
Oldham Council Leader Amanda Chadderton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service people would be "shocked and saddened by the deeply distressing findings at Bismark House Mill".
She added: "We are working closely with the police and fire service as they seek to establish the full circumstances around the fire."
Labour councillor Angela Cosgrove, who represents St James ward where the building is situated, said the findings were "horrific", adding: "People are really upset in the community".