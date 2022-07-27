City Campus Manchester set to open its doors in September
A new college campus is set to welcomes its first intake of students in September.
The construction of City Campus Manchester on the former Boddington's Brewery site has now been completed.
It includes a 40-seat restaurant, which will be run by students, as well as TV, radio, art and photography studios.
Lisa O'Loughlin, principal of The Manchester College and UCEN Manchester, said she was delighted to reach this milestone.
The four-storey campus will be home to the college's industry centres of excellence academies for hospitality and catering, creative and digital media, music, computing and digital as well as their centres of excellence for visual and performing arts.
It will also house UCEN Manchester's School of Computing and Cyber-Security, The Manchester Film School and The Arden School of Theatre and the School of Art, Media and Make-up.
Ms O'Loughlin said: "I am delighted that we have reached this extremely exciting milestone in the project which has been five years in the making."
She added the campus, which is across the road from the Manchester Arena, would also "act as a beacon for the power of education and the opportunities it provides in the heart of the city".