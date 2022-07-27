The Woodman fire: Three children in critical condition
Three children are critically ill after they were rescued from a fire at a derelict pub, police have said.
A fire broke out on the first-floor of The Woodman on London Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport, at 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
North West Ambulance Service said the children, whose ages have not been given, were being treated for burns.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was believed that the fire had been started deliberately.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and urged parents to speak to their children.
Det Insp Chris Aunins added: "Now we are in the school summer holiday period, I'd like to appeal to parents and carers to explain to children the dangers of playing within disused buildings, as they pose a really serious risk with a number of potential dangers within them."
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still on scene and London Road between Mill Street and Commercial Street remained closed.
Bus firm Stagecoach said its 192 service would terminate at Stepping Hill due to the incident.