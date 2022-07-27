Stockport fire: Children rescued from derelict pub blaze

Fire damaged buildingGreater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
The blaze was on the first-floor of what was The Woodman pub

Three children have been rescued from a fire at a derelict pub.

Crews were called to a first-floor blaze at what was The Woodman on the A6 London Road in Hazel Grove, Stockport, at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

It is not yet known the extent of the children's injuries, their ages or how the fire started.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said crews remain at the scene and London Road is closed between Mill Street and Commercial Street.

Stagecoach have terminated the 192 service at Stepping Hill while fire crews deal with the incident.

