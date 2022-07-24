Rochdale crash: Woman dies after moorland collision
A woman has died following a crash on a moorland road in the Pennines, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the collision involved a black Audi A3 in Halifax Road, Rochdale before 23:40 BST on Friday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
