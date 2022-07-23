Man dies in early morning fire at a semi-detached house in Wigan
A man has died in an early morning house fire in Greater Manchester.
Crews were called to the blaze at the semi-detached house in Newstead Road in the Goose Green area of Wigan at about 04:00 BST.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and the police are investigating and have appealed for information.
Police have sealed off the scene.
