Warrington crash: Teenager dies and another boy seriously injured
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a moped.
The teenager and a 13-year-old boy were riding on a motorcycle when it collided with a moped in Holcroft Lane in Warrington at 21:30 BST on Monday.
The 17-year-old, from Irlam in Greater Manchester, died at the scene and the other boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the moped rider was uninjured.
Cheshire Police has urged any witnesses to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.