Co-op announces plans to axe 400 jobs in Manchester
- Published
The Co-op has announced plans to axe 400 jobs after facing a "tough trading environment" amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The majority of the roles will be cut from the company's support centre on Angel Square in Manchester, where 4,000 employees are based.
A Co-op spokeswoman said it had made these changes "with a heavy heart".
But she added it was the "right thing to do for the long-term health" of the company.
"These changes, designed to simplify our approach to business, will sadly mean a number of colleagues in central functions will leave the business," she said.
"There are no changes to customer-facing roles and, where possible, we will reduce roles by not filling vacancies and through preferences to exit."
