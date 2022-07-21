Graham Mansfield: Hale man cleared of terminally ill wife's murder
A man who cut his terminally ill wife's throat in a suicide pact has been cleared of her murder.
Graham Mansfield, 73, said he slit his wife Dyanne's throat at their home in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March 2021 in an "act of love".
He told Manchester Crown Court he had agreed to end her life before taking his own, but it had "all gone wrong".
Mansfield who denied murder and manslaughter was convicted of the latter by a jury on Thursday.
Mr Justice Goose said sentencing of the "unusual case" would take place at 15:00 BST.
Mansfield said he killed his 71-year-old wife, who had cancer, months after she asked him to take her life "when things get bad for me".
The retired airport baggage handler told the court they were the "saddest words he had ever heard", but agreed to his wife's request as long as he could kill himself too.
A jury of 10 men and two women took 90 minutes to find Mansfield not guilty of murder and guilty of manslaughter.
Mansfield was found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Canterbury Road on the morning of 24 March last year, while the body of Mrs Mansfield was slumped in a chair at the bottom of their garden.
Emergency services attended the semi-detached property after Mansfield dialled 999 and told the operator he killed his wife of 40 years the previous evening before trying to kill himself.
Mrs Mansfield had bled heavily from a 6in (16cm) "gaping incised wound" and her windpipe had been severed.
Three knives and a lump hammer were found near her body.
The court heard Mansfield had written a note which read: "We have decided to take our own lives". It also contained instructions on where to find the house keys and how to contact his sister.
'Happy life together'
A second note addressed to his family was also found.
It read: "We are sorry to burden you with this but there is no other way. When Dyanne was diagnosed with cancer, we made a pact.
"I couldn't bear to live without Dyanne and... as things got worse, it only reinforced our decision that the time has arrived.
"We hope you all understand. Don't get too upset. We have had a wonderful and happy life together."
Neither note was signed by Mrs Mansfield, the court heard.
Summing up the case, Mr Justice Goose told the jury if Mansfield was to be cleared of murder, they would have to be satisfied on the balance of probabilities there was a suicide pact and he made a genuine attempt to kill himself.
He added they may think his intentions were motivated by compassion for his wife, who was in pain, but acting through duress of circumstances did not make it lawful "however sympathetic you may feel about it".
The judge said it was not the Crown's case that there was no suicide pact but instead it was to ask the jury to consider all the evidence and ask whether it had been proved.
