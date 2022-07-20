Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights club sign auction fetches £3k
A Peter Kay fan who made the winning £3,000 bid for a sign from TV show Phoenix Nights said it was "worth every penny".
The Phoenix Club entrance sign was used in the filming of the Channel 4 series, starring the comedian, at St Gregory's social club in Farnworth, Bolton.
Andrew Molyneux, from Liverpool, said he was "made up" to win the auction for the item.
He said: "I had to have a go at it. I'm a big fan of Peter Kay and the show."
Props from the series were sold off after the non-payment of a storage container, auctioneers Warren & Wignall, of Leyland, Lancashire, said.
The sign was purchased by the current vendor from the original buyer of the container which also contained the Sammy the Snake bouncy castle from the show.
Mr Molyneux said he will keep his prized sign in his office.
He said he already had a signed t-shirt of Paddy McGuinness who also starred in the TV series.
Auctioneer James Warren said: "It had a reserve price of £1,500, so it went for double the reserve. We are delighted with the result."
