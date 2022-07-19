Oldham firefighters angry after barbeque sparks moorland fire
- Published
People whose disposable barbeque ended up igniting a moorland blaze have been described by firefighters as "thoughtless" and "irresponsible".
The fire broke out on Monday night in Oldham and was not brought under control until Tuesday morning.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) also tackled another large moorland blaze earlier this week.
Greater Manchester Police believe that fire, near Dove Stone Reservoir in Saddleworth, was started deliberately.
Police said the fire sprang from five locations and traces of accelerant were found at three of them.
Crews from Oldham were out again last night dealing with a fire in moorland caused by a disposable BBQ. Fortunately our crews were able to bring the fire under control by this morning. Having a BBQ (or any fire) on the moors is thoughtless & irresponsible in this extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/YEGxHTu2z1— Oldham Fire Team (@oldhamfireteam) July 19, 2022