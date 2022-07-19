Oldham firefighters angry after barbeque sparks moorland fire

Oldham fireGMFRS
The moorland fire was only brought under control on Tuesday morning

People whose disposable barbeque ended up igniting a moorland blaze have been described by firefighters as "thoughtless" and "irresponsible".

The fire broke out on Monday night in Oldham and was not brought under control until Tuesday morning.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) also tackled another large moorland blaze earlier this week.

Greater Manchester Police believe that fire, near Dove Stone Reservoir in Saddleworth, was started deliberately.

Police said the fire sprang from five locations and traces of accelerant were found at three of them.

GMFRS
Fire crews found a disposable BBQ near Monday night's blaze
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics