Salford gardening group 'a lifeline' for people with brain injuries
By Becky Holmes
BBC News
- Published
A gardening group set up to help people living with brain injuries has been a lifeline, members have said.
Brain injury association Headway started weekly sessions at a community garden in Salford over six months ago.
Dave, who was hurt in a motorbike crash more than 40 years ago when he was 21, said growing strawberries, flowers and herbs "helps him de-stress".
Volunteer Robert Kelly said gardening helps everyone's wellbeing and the "camaraderie" was a good release.
"Recovering from a brain injury it takes a long, long time, and it's done in short, short steps," Mr Kelly, who also has a brain injury, said.
He told BBC North West Tonight gardening "helps everyone with their wellbeing... it gives you a calmness".
He said it helps him to not get "too despondent and frustrated" as well as offering a mild form of exercise.
"It's a good release," he added, explaining how the group enjoys a "good camaraderie".
Eighteen months ago, Roy was involved in a road traffic accident which left him needing a permanent tracheostomy meaning he will never be able to breathe independently.
He has been going to Headway for six months and said it had boosted his confidence.
If you are affected by the issues raised in this story, you can find help and support from BBC Action Line.
While Dave said the weekly sessions have turned his life around: "When I eventually got walking, which took five-and-a-half years, there was nothing for me to do, just [look] at four walls.
"I come here and met a few of the lads and we get along great."
Dave has mobility issues and struggles with fine motor skills, so gardening can sometimes be a challenge but he said it has helped him de-stress and he likes to see the end product of his hard work.
"My fine motor skills have virtually disappeared but plants aren't as delicate as they might look, they are fairly hardy," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk