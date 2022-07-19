Failing Stockport care home ordered to improve for fourth time
- Published
A care home criticised for not consistently treating residents with dignity and respect has been ordered to improve for a fourth time.
Cherry Tree House was rated as "requires improvement" in an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
The home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, cares for up to 81 elderly people, including some with physical disabilities and dementia.
It has not been classed "good" for more than four years.
The watchdog report said that the management team took immediate action to address any concerns that arose during the inspection.
Inspectors also found not enough was being done to ensure people at risk of weight loss were eating enough to maintain a balanced diet, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report also found steps taken to drive ongoing improvement since the last inspection had not been effective.
'Deeply disappointed'
The inspectors said people were left to wait for long periods of time for their meals and they noted occasions where people became anxious and unsettled as a result of waiting.
People at the home gave mixed views about how they were cared for. One person said: "They are like my friends. I know the staff and they know me."
But another said: "There was one member of staff who shouted at me. I have insisted they don't come into my room anymore."
While officials did note "positive and kind interactions" between residents and staff, they also witnessed occasions where "people were not given reassurance as needed or were ignored".
"At times people were overly restricted and told to sit down." the report added.
Officials reported staff were not "effectively deployed" throughout the day to meet people's needs.
While staff spoke positively about the training they received, inspectors found this was "not always evident in how we observed people being cared for".
London And Manchester Healthcare Ltd, which runs the home, said it was "working tirelessly" to address the issues raised.
A spokesman said the provider was "deeply disappointed" and "additional resources" had been sourced to help support the home.