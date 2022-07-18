Middlewich fire: Blaze breaks out at chemicals factory

Middlewich blaze
The fire crews were called out just after 20:30 BST

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a chemical fire in Cheshire.

The fire broke out just after 20:30 BST at a chemicals factory in Brooks Lane in Middlewich.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to "keep their doors and windows closed" and for people to avoid the area.

Roads closures have been put in place while the firefighters tackle the blaze. Ten fire engines have been sent to the scene.

