UK heatwave: Trains between Manchester and Crewe cancelled
- Published
Rail services between Manchester and Crewe have been cancelled as temperatures soar across the UK.
Trains between Manchester and Hadfield have also been halted as the country experiences its hottest day of the year so far.
Northern said the disruption, which includes longer journey times, had been taken as a safety precaution.
The Metrolink tram line to Bury is also suspended after the heat caused damage to overhead wires.
With temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F) and weather warnings in place, Northern urged passengers to avoid travelling unless essential.
Regional director Chris Jackson said the advice in the North West had stopped short of a "do not travel" notice, but he advised travellers to "only travel if they really have to".
"There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation," he added.
Full details of changes to timetables can be viewed on Northern's website.
Elsewhere, connections in Yorkshire, the North East and East Midlands were subject to changes.