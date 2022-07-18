Mossley death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old who was found dead in his home.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester.
A 27-year-old suspect has since been bailed pending further inquiries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Two other people have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Coleen Campbell, 38, of Bamford Street, Clayton, and Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court in August.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.