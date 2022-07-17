Salford Quays: Boy dies after swimming with friends
The body of a teenage boy who died after swimming with friends has been recovered from Salford Quays, police have said.
Officers said the 16-year-old victim "was seen struggling in the water" at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances".
Det Insp Joanne Johnston added that it was "a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather".
"Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young boy who lost his life in such awful circumstances," she added.
"We are doing all we can to support the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred."
As temperatures increase, police urged members of the public to avoid the temptation to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have also been warning about the risks of open water following 41 fatal incidents locally since 2017.