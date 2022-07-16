Saddleworth fire 'started deliberately'
Police believe a large moorland fire at a popular beauty spot was started deliberately.
More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze near Dove Stone Reservoir in Oldham, which burned between Sunday and Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said the fire sprang from five locations and traces of accelerant were found at three of them.
The force appealed for anyone with information to make contact.
Jim Wilmott, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The evidence suggests that the fires at Dove Stone in Saddleworth were deliberately started.
"It's difficult to understand why anyone would want to deliberately start a fire in moorlands, but sadly it does happen and when conditions are this dry, they grow quickly and easily out of control."
Supt Phillip Hutchinson from the force said officers had noticed some people "posing a risk" at an event on how to best experience the area some days before last weekend's blaze.
He said three fixed penalty notices had been issued and warned it was a criminal offence to start fires, including barbecues, on Saddleworth Moor, explaining offenders could be fined £1,000.
"I ask members of the public who frequent in the area and residents who live surrounding it to report anyone they suspect of planning an illegal barbecue or committing any other crime."
'Selfish and dangerous'
In March, firefighters urged people to follow the Countryside Code after dealing with 20 "significant wildfires" in one weekend.
The guidelines warn people to not light fires and to be careful when discarding cigarettes.
Mr Wilmott said: "Our message is strong and clear - never have a barbecue or campfire in the countryside or start a fire deliberately. It's selfish and dangerous.
"For those who do think this is a good idea, you should know that not only does it destroy precious moorland, but it also puts local wildlife and people at danger, causing huge disruption and means our resources are often unable to attend other serious incidents."
There have been several fires in the Pennine countryside over the last few years, with one raging for six weeks at Winter Hill in 2018.
It led to dangerous levels of polluted air for five million people, a study found.
