Ashley Walsh: Men jailed for body-in-suitcases murder
Two men have been jailed for murdering their friend whose body was found chopped up in four suitcases.
The remains of Ashley Walsh's body were found in bushes in Manchester, more than a week after he was last seen.
Aaron Evitt, 34, and Gerard McGlacken, 45, had been drinking and taking drugs with Mr Walsh on the night of 7 January when an argument turned violent.
Both men, of Moston, were jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years at Manchester Crown Court.
Jurors heard how talented motocross rider Mr Walsh had been arguing with Evitt at McGlacken's flat in Collyhurst.
Evitt then picked up a claw hammer and repeatedly struck the 34-year-old to the head and face with heavy force, Manchester Crown Court heard.
McGlacken then joined in the attack as Mr Walsh also suffered deep stab wounds to the chest from a knife.
Later, Mr Walsh's head was removed and his body dismembered before the parts were put into plastic bags, which were transferred into the suitcases.
Evitt then took the suitcases by a bike to Sandhills Park in Collyhurst on a number of trips.
McGlacken and Evitt were arrested after suspicions were raised when they had been spotted with Mr Walsh's dog Duke.
Evitt later told police: "It's gone on too long. You're going to need a van.
"I need to show you where he is."
Both men pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful and decent burial and were found guilty of his murder.
Jurors rejected claims by Evitt that he acted in self-defence when the row broke out after he said Mr Walsh told him he had slept with his ex-girlfriend.
McGlacken admitted decapitating and dismembering the body of Mr Walsh, from Failsworth, Oldham, but argued he thought he was already dead when he attacked him.
Mr Justice Goose described the killing as "callous and brutal".
"The circumstances of this have been horrific for the family to listen to," he added.
In a statement in court, Mr Walsh's girlfriend, Claire Williams, added: "The only flaw he had was to choose the wrong friends."
His cousin Helen Walsh added: "We feel there has been no remorse shown whatsoever.
"We will always remember Ashley as a fun, smiling, chilled, kind-hearted man and his loss means our family will never be the same again."
The court heard McGlacken and Evitt had numerous previous convictions dating back to when they were juveniles and were each on prison licence at the time of the murder.