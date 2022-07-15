Oldham woodland blaze may have been arson, says fire service
- Published
A large woodland blaze near a reservoir in Oldham is being treated as arson, said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).
More than 50 firefighters tackled the fire near Dove Stone reservoir, on Bank Lane in Greenfield, on Monday night.
There had been "four large seats of fire", said GMFRS, but they were brought under control.
Area manager Ben Levy said the separate fires "points towards deliberate fire-setting".
"We are now treating this as an investigation with Greater Manchester Police and if anybody's got any information please do call Crimestoppers," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk