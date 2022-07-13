Mossley murder inquiry: Women held over man's death
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman, also 38, was arrested earlier.
Stephen Cleworth, 37, of Heywood, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
He was scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 15 August.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.